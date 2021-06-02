Lee Ryan: Blue singer to face speeding charges
- Published
Blue star Lee Ryan is to stand trial charged with two speeding offences and failing to tell police who was behind the wheel.
The All Rise singer, 37, is accused of speeding in a Mercedes on an A-Road in Peterborough twice in August last year.
Ryan was not in court when his case was heard by magistrates in the city on Wednesday.
He has denied four charges by post and alleges another person was driving, the court heard.
A representative for the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant said they did not wish to comment.
Court papers indicate he is charged with driving a Mercedes at 70mph (112km/h) in a 60mph limit on Fletton Parkway on 8 August last year.
He is also charged with driving a Mercedes at 71mph on the same road on 22 August, and failing to give Cambridgeshire Police information relating to the driver.
The court heard Ryan said he had sent details to the court about what happened before he left his address, listed in court papers as being in Twickenham.
Wednesday's brief hearing was told he moved in October last year due to coronavirus and now lives in Spain.
The matter is due to go to trial on 19 August at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk