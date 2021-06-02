A14 in Cambridgeshire shuts after tomato puree spillage
- Published
A 23-mile (37km) stretch of the A14 in Cambridgeshire has closed for repairs after a lorry crash caused tomato puree and olive oil to spill across the road.
Highways England said the two-lorry crash happened between junctions 24 for Swavesey and 21 for Brampton at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday.
The westbound stretch from junction 31 at Cambridge to Brampton remains closed for resurfacing.
One of the drivers was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
The road closure has caused queues on the A14 west from Milton, on the A428 from Cambourne to St Neots, and on the A1 north from St Neots to Buckden.
Many social media users and radio listeners have poked fun at the bright red carriageway.
One BBC Radio 2 listener asked if it "was suitable for traffic to passata safe distance".
A tweet said: "A disaster, purée simple," while another read: "Some of our drivers had to go pasta this earlier today. They are starting to ketchup after the delay though."
