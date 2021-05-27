BBC News

Learner driver and supervisor arrested during lesson in Huntingdon

Published
image copyrightPA
image captionTwo men, aged 18 and 45, were arrested after failing roadside drugs tests

A learner driver and his supervisor have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after being stopped by police during a lesson.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers stopped a Ford Fiesta in Huntingdon at about 18:00 BST on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, both from Huntingdon, were arrested after they failed roadside drugs tests.

Both men have been released on bail while investigations continue.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.