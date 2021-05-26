Cambridgeshire teen's suicide shows 'pervasive harm of sex abuse'
- Published
The death of a teenage girl four months after her twin sister took her own life demonstrates the "pervasive" harm of alleged sexual abuse, a coroner said.
Chris Gould, 17, took her own life in January 2019 while an informal patient at a mental health unit near Cambridge.
The coroner found the "main causes" included her mental illness, linked to alleged sexual abuse, and the suicide of her twin sister Sam.
Sam was 16 years old when she died in 2018 from a prescription drug overdose.
The inquest into Chris Gould's death at Huntingdon Town Hall heard she was a "charismatic and striking young woman".
Nicholas Moss QC, assistant coroner for Cambridgeshire, delivered a narrative conclusion in which he confirmed it was death by suicide.
The coroner said he had heard evidence that her mental health illness was "attributed" to her alleged sexual abuse.
Similarly, Sam's inquest last month heard her borderline personality disorder was "related to allegations of prolonged sexual abuse in her earlier childhood".
Parents Ian Gould and Jane Cannon told Chris's inquest the alleged abuse first began in 2007.
The inquest heard that Chris, from Fulbourn near Cambridge, made an attempt to take her own life in May 2016.
The following month the alleged abuse was disclosed to police, but later that year the sisters were told there would be no further police action as the girls had not wanted to provide an evidential account in a video interview.
Mrs Cannon said as parents they had "never doubted... for a moment" the honesty and reliability of what they had been told about the alleged abuse.
If you are affected by issues raised in this article, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.
If you or someone you know needs support for issues relating to mental health, these organisations may be also able to help.
Mr Moss said there had been "inconsistencies" in Chris's dealings with health professionals, who variously diagnosed her condition as borderline personality disorder, complex post-traumatic stress disorder and mixed disorder of conduct and emotions.
The coroner said Chris was "profoundly affected" by her sister's death.
"They had gone through so much together, particularly - as reported - the alleged abuse," he said.
Mr Moss said Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Darwin Centre mental health unit in Fulbourn, "demonstrated dedication and flexibility in the arrangements" made for Chris following her sister's death.
But he raised some "shortcomings" about the night of her death, including what he called a "momentary miscommunication" when she was let out of the unit for a cigarette and there was a "failure" by staff to contact signallers to slow nearby trains.
She died after being hit on the railway line on 26 January 2019.
Mr Moss said her suicide did not mean Chris was failed by the professionals or her "devoted parents".
"Rather, it demonstrates the pervasive and traumatic harm caused by the alleged abuse, horribly amplified, in Chris's case, by the suicide of her sister," he said.
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Safeguarding Children Partnership Board said in a statement that "a loss of any child is devastating and our deepest condolences" were with Chris's family and friends.
It said it had commissioned a serious case review.
"In the past two years all agencies have strengthened guidance and collective response to children who have been the victims of sexual abuse and young people who are suffering from mental health issues," the statement added.