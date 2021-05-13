BBC News

Peterborough: Pair arrested after crash by 'careful driving' sign

image copyrightBCH Road Policing
image captionEmergency services attended the scene in the Peterborough area

Two people have been arrested after an Audi car crashed into a building, next to a "thank you for driving carefully" sign.

Officers tweeted that they attended a "fail to stop" in the Peterborough area earlier.

The occupants of the car did not "take any notice of the village sign", the force said.

Class A drugs were also found in the vehicle.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit said the pair were in custody for "drink-drug driving" and it was a "suspected stolen vehicle".

