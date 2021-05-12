March murder inquiry: John Cole charged with killing Wendy Cole
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a woman in her 70s who was stabbed to death.
John Cole, 35, was arrested after police were called to reports of violence in Oak Tree Close in March in Cambridgeshire in the early hours of Monday morning.
The woman, named in court as Wendy Cole, died at the scene.
Mr Cole, of Oak Tree Close, was charged on Tuesday and appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Deputy District Judge Samantha Rastogi remanded Mr Cole into custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday.
Police said they were treating the death as an "isolated incident" and urged those with information to come forward.
Clothing recycling bins outside the fire station on Wisbech Road were searched as part of the investigation, police said.