BBC News

Peterborough murder probe: Man arrested over stab death after party

Published
image copyrightCambridgeshire Police
image captionDaniel Szalasny, 22, died after he was stabbed in Peterborough on Saturday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old was stabbed in a fight, police said.

Daniel Szalasny died at a flat in Crown Street, New England, Peterborough, on Saturday, where police said a party had taken place.

A post-mortem examination showed he died as a result of a stab wound to his chest.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers arrested the man, aged 20, in Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

A man and woman, both 35, were also arrested in the Paston area of the city earlier in the day on suspicion of assisting an offender.

On Tuesday, officers said a 29-year-old man held on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released on bail until next month.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 05:00 BST.

Mr Szalasny, of Princes Gardens in Eastfield, Peterborough, was pronounced dead at the flat, despite the efforts of paramedics.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.