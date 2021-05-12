Peterborough murder probe: Man arrested over stab death after party
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old was stabbed in a fight, police said.
Daniel Szalasny died at a flat in Crown Street, New England, Peterborough, on Saturday, where police said a party had taken place.
A post-mortem examination showed he died as a result of a stab wound to his chest.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers arrested the man, aged 20, in Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.
A man and woman, both 35, were also arrested in the Paston area of the city earlier in the day on suspicion of assisting an offender.
On Tuesday, officers said a 29-year-old man held on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released on bail until next month.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 05:00 BST.
Mr Szalasny, of Princes Gardens in Eastfield, Peterborough, was pronounced dead at the flat, despite the efforts of paramedics.
