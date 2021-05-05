BBC News

Peterborough A1(M): Child 'not wearing seat belt' in 111mph car

Published
image copyrightBCH Road Policing Unit
image captionThe driver was recorded as travelling at 111 mph

A driver has been caught travelling at 111mph (178.6kph) with an "unrestrained" child on the back seat.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit tweeted that officers stopped a vehicle on the A1(M) at Peterborough over the bank holiday weekend.

Officers found the driver was not insured and his five-year-old child was on the back seat.

Police said a traffic offence report had been issued and he would be fined.

image copyrightBCH Road Policing Unit
image captionA traffic offence report was issued and the driver will be fined

