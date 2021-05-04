Wimblington death: Nigel Ebbage was 'fun-loving' says family
A man who died after being stabbed was a "fun-loving guy" who "enjoyed life to the full", his family said.
Nigel Ebbage, 35, was discovered by paramedics at a house in Honeysuckle Close, in Wimblington in Cambridgeshire, at 12:10 BST on Thursday, and died at the scene.
Lance Woollard, 64, of Richmond Avenue, in March in Cambridgeshire, has been charged with his murder.
Mr Ebbage's family said they were "devastated" by his death.
In a statement released through Cambridgeshire Police, the family paid tribute to Mr Ebbage, saying he "loved his children and family and would do anything for them".
"He was a fun-loving guy, always cracking a joke. He enjoyed life to the full," they added.
"He loved the outdoors, especially his kayak."
A post-mortem examination carried out at Peterborough City Hospital found Mr Ebbage died as a result of stab wounds, police said.
