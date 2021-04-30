Wimblington death: Murder charge after man stabbed
A 64-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man found with stab wounds.
Nigel Ebbage, 35, was discovered by paramedics in Wimblington, near March in Cambridgeshire, at 12:10 BST on Thursday, said police.
He was declared dead at the property in Honeysuckle Close shortly afterwards.
Lance Wollard, of Richmond Avenue, March, is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A post-mortem examination carried out at Peterborough City Hospital found Mr Ebbage died as a result of stab wounds, police said.
A police cordon at the property remains in place.
