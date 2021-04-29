Wimblington death: Murder arrest after man found with injuries dies
A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found with fatal injuries.
Cambridgeshire Police were called to Wimblington, near March in Cambridgeshire, at 12:10 BST.
The injured man was declared dead by paramedics at the scene a short time later, and the arrested man was taken into custody.
Detectives are not looking for anyone else and are treating it as an isolated case, said the force.
A police cordon has been put in place at the property in Honeysuckle Close and investigations are being carried out at the scene.
