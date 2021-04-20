Peterborough prison: Sanitary product problems 'unacceptable'
Female prisoners being unable to access sanitary products at a jail is "unacceptable" and must be resolved as a "matter of urgency", inspectors said.
HMP Peterborough's women's jail, which houses 300 inmates and is privately run by Sodexo, was inspected in March.
Inmates "repeatedly" spoke of difficulties ordering menstrual care products, and delays, the report said.
The prison director said Sodexo was acting on the report and had reminded women how to access the products.
Following the latest visit to the jail, chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor cited several areas of good practice, but also raised some concerns.
"Many women reported that there were difficulties in ordering menstrual care products and delays in receiving them, which was unacceptable and needed to be resolved as a matter of urgency," he wrote.
"Women should have ready access to menstrual care products, soap and hand sanitiser."
In 2019 the government changed the law so anyone in custody who is menstruating is offered sanitary products free of charge.
The report also highlighted the impact coronavirus restrictions were having on the inmates.
"Women repeatedly described the debilitating impact that being locked in a cell for about 23 hours every day was having and the toll it was taking on their mental health and emotional wellbeing," Mr Taylor said.
"Some even told us they had considered suicide, although what we found was a prison that was safe, calm and well-ordered."
Damian Evans, director at HMP Peterborough, said: "We are proud of the work undertaken by our team and our professional partners and we remain appreciative of the continued co-operation of our prisoner population and their families.
"We note the recommendations raised in the report and are acting on them.
"For example, we have already ensured that all women are reminded about how to access the sanitary products which are always available to them."
Sodexo manages five prisons in England and Scotland housing about 5,000 prisoners in high and medium security facilities, of which more than 800 are women.