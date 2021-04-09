Prince Philip: Cambridge University reflects on duke's 'keen intellect'
- Published
The University of Cambridge has paid tribute to its former chancellor the Duke of Edinburgh, after his death was announced earlier.
Prince Philip, 99, was chancellor for 35 years, from 1976 to 2011.
"He brought to his role at Cambridge the same insight, energy, and practical good sense that characterised all his public and private work on behalf of the monarchy," the university said.
It had been "fortunate beyond measure" to have had him in the role, it added.
In a statement released shortly after midday, Buckingham Palace said: "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."
Prince Philip had a "strong and deep relationship with Cambridge [that] went back many decades", said Prof Stephen Toope, the current vice-chancellor of the university.
The university chancellor's principal public function - the conferment of honorary degrees in an annual ceremony - was "only a small part of the duke's engagement with the university", the institution wrote in a statement.
"He would visit Cambridge several times a year, and always found time to talk to students and researchers."
Prince Philip attended an event in 2007 celebrating 30 years of his chancellorship, and told those present that he was prevented from attending university himself by World War Two, with the result that he began his university career "at the wrong end" - becoming a chancellor without ever having been a student.
However, his own interests showed through, the university said, and the duke was "a particularly strong supporter of engineering".
Dame Ann Dowling, former head of the engineering department, said the duke "had much to contribute to conversations on aircraft noise, my own area of research, not only because he was a pilot, but because Windsor Castle is right under the approach to Heathrow".
He was also keen to meet those involved in conservation and the Prince Philip Professorship of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology was created in 2007.
Professor Tim Clutton-Brock, the first incumbent, said the duke had "a keen intellect" and "quickly identified the strengths and weaknesses of arguments that interested him".
Former vice-chancellor Sir Leszek Borysiewicz said: "The university was fortunate beyond measure to have the Duke of Edinburgh as our chancellor for three and a half decades.
"Prince Philip was held in the greatest respect and affection here - there is hardly a corner of the university and its colleges that he had not visited, always showing the keenest interest in our students, our teaching and our research across all disciplines."
Tributes have also been paid to the duke from the city and county councils, with flags flying at half-mast across Cambridgeshire.
Julie Spence, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, said: "We will remember him with love and affection for the frequent visits he has made to this county, which included the period he served as chancellor of Cambridge University."
The Mayor of Cambridge, Russ McPherson, said: "On behalf of the residents of Cambridge, I extend our city's condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and all members of the Royal Family."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk