Boat Race 2021: Pictures from the event on the Great Ouse

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Boat Race was held on the Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire

The Boat Race was held in Cambridgeshire for the first time since it unofficially hosted the men's race during World War Two.

A combination of the coronavirus pandemic and repair work on Hammersmith Bridge forced event organisers to look away from the usual venue on the Thames in London for 2021.

They chose the hamlet of Queen Adelaide, the village of Littleport and an almost bolt-straight stretch of the River Great Ouse.

On Sunday, Cambridge continued their recent dominance over Oxford, winning both the men's and women's contests.

The waterways of The Fens hosted the race in 1944, when the crews took to the Adelaide Straight, albeit unofficially and in the opposite direction.

Due to pandemic restrictions this year's event was closed to the public, but some local people watched the races from their gardens.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman added there were "no issues in the area" and the force was "pleased" with how the event went.

image copyrightReuters
image captionThe annual race normally attracts more than 250,000 people to the banks of the Thames in west London
image copyrightPA Media
image captionSome lucky spectators were able to watch the race from their gardens
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe race began at the Queen Adelaide Bridge and finished just shy of the Sandhill Bridge at Littleport
image copyrightPA Media
image captionCambridge won both the men's and women's races
image copyrightReuters
image captionCambridge's men celebrate their win (left), while Oxford's crew looks crestfallen
image copyrightReuters
image captionCambridge's women celebrate their victory

