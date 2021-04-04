Cambridgeshire Wildlife Care rescues bunnies after nest bulldozed
Five bunnies were taken to a rescue centre after their nest was bulldozed on Good Friday.
Cambridgeshire Wildlife Care took in the rabbits but one of the litter died shortly after it arrived.
The rescue and rehabilitation charity said the nest, located in March, was "literally bulldozed, unintentionally, on Friday".
The remaining four bunnies were said to be "settling in" and are being fed three times a day.
Tara Livermore, the charity's co-founder and centre manager, said: "The finders were doing some ground work on their land and disturbed the nest by accident, not knowing they were there."
She said the landowners contacted the centre quickly and brought the bunnies to them.
The rabbits, who are about 10 days old, are being hand-reared at the centre.
Ms Livermore said the bunnies would be cared for at the centre until they are old enough to be released into "a safe, rabbit-friendly wild home".
