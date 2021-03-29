Wimblington industrial estate fire tackled by 50 crews
More than 50 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at an industrial unit where documents are shredded.
The fire broke out at the Datashredders plant on the Eastwood Industrial Estate in Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, at about 10:00 BST.
A company spokesman said the building was evacuated and no-one was injured.
Fire crews from three counties were sent to the village and people were advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
The Datashredders spokesman said it was believed "paper caught light in one of the machines" and added that the building was now "completely inoperable".
Cambridgeshire Fire Service said its crews, and those from Norfolk and Lincolnshire, had been working to prevent the blaze spreading to other units on the industrial estate.
Jodi Newman, who lives near the site, said: "Apparently some of their [workers] cars have been damaged, as they couldn't get them out."
The A141 was closed off by police to allow fire crews to access the site safely.
Photos from the scene of the fire in #Wimblington. pic.twitter.com/WndYai9NWG— Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) March 29, 2021
Billowing black smoke was visible for miles across the flat Fenland landscape, and Mrs Newman said debris could be seen flying around it in.
