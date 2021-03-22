M11 Trumpington: Police called from inside lorry and four rescued
- Published
Four people were rescued from the back of a lorry after one of those inside called police for help.
The lorry, believed to have come from Dover, was stopped near junction 11 of the M11, near Trumpington, Cambridge, at about midday on Saturday.
Police said those inside were not injured and their welfare was being handled by the immigration services.
The lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal entry to the UK, but faces no further action.
Cambridgeshire Police said it followed two similar incidents in the county last month, and the force made a "fresh plea for people to be vigilant on the roads and report anything suspicious".
On 17 February, three men were rescued from a lorry on the A14 at Brampton Hut services, near Huntingdon, after telephoning police to say they were "suffocating" inside.
Six days later, police rescued 18 people from the back of a refrigerated lorry at the Haddon services on the A1(M), near Peterborough.
Police have said people should be particularly vigilant at service stations or lay-bys, urging those who hearing banging from the inside of a lorry to call 999, "especially if the lorry is refrigerated".
In October 2019, 39 Vietnamese migrants overheated and suffocated in a sealed refrigerated lorry that was not turned on.