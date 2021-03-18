Covid-19: Wisbech mayor's 'blatant disregard' for pub rules
A town mayor who allowed customers to "hug and kiss" in his pub on Christmas Eve showed a "blatant disregard" for Covid regulations, a council said.
Aigars Balsevics, mayor of Wisbech, allowed the breaches of regulations at the town's Angel Inn.
Following a licence review, the district council concluded "Covid regulations were largely ignored... which was staggering to say the least".
Mr Balsevics' name "is to be removed from licence", it said.
The licence of the pub, which is owned by Elgoods Brewery, will also be suspended for three months, the council's Licensing Committee said.
The council said the decision would not come into force until 21 days after notice had been given and Mr Balsevics had the right to appeal that decision.
Mr Balsevics became Conservative mayor of the Cambridgeshire town in May after being elected chairman of the town council.
At the time of the breaches, Wisbech was in tier two of the government's coronavirus restrictions, meaning that face coverings needed to be worn, only table service was permitted in pubs, and households were not allowed to mix.
A review of the pub licence was instigated after CCTV showed customers and staff "mingling/mixing freely and on many occasions seen having physical contact between different tables and different households i.e. hugging, kissing, shaking hands and even mock fighting/wrestling", Fenland's Licensing Committee heard.
The committee took several days to reach a conclusion after David Dadds, representing Mr Balsevics, and Elgood's Brewery, told Monday's meeting there had been "no offences under the Licensing Act".
"There are alleged offences under Covid regulations which have not been proved yet and it's not for you to establish if there is innocence or guilt in those," he said.
The committee concluded that the landlord "was fully aware of his responsibilities but chose to ignore them on the 24th".
'Totally unacceptable'
"Covid regulations were largely ignored as was the Health and Safety at Work Act. There were little or no safeguarding for employees and customers.
"The motive behind this blatant disregard can only be for profit," they said.
"We find such behaviour during the pandemic... staggering to say the least. Not only were staff put at risk and those in attendance but also persons in the wider community who may well come into contact with those present on the day."
In passing down its decision to remove Mr Balsevics from the pub's licence, the committee added: "We considered the information before us and felt it necessary to take robust steps as the circumstances that gave rise to the review are totally unacceptable."
Mr Balsevics "must not have any further managerial responsibility for the premises", the panel concluded, however, this does not affect his job as landlord of two other pubs in Wisbech.
The three-month suspension of the licence for The Angel Inn would allow the owners to seek a new landlord and "engage fully with any existing or subsequent relevant health and safety and public health legislation affecting the licensed trade", the committee said.
