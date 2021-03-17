Covid-19: Cambridgeshire firefighters pay final respects to Daniel Granger
Fire service colleagues have joined the family and friends of a firefighter who died with coronavirus to pay their last respects.
Daniel Granger, 52, an on-call firefighter for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service for nearly 22 years, died on 11 February.
Firefighters formed a guard of honour at three fire stations as his funeral cortege passed by.
The fire service called it "a fitting tribute for a much-loved colleague".
Mr Granger's funeral cortege began at Cottenham fire station, where he had been based for his whole career.
The crew then joined the procession in two fire engines and passed by Cambridge and Sawston fire stations where colleagues stood to attention.
It continued to Great Chesterford Crematorium where colleagues from Cottenham carried his coffin past a final guard of honour and into the chapel of rest.
Chris Strickland, the county's chief fire officer, said: "Today was a fitting tribute for a much loved, larger than life, and well-respected colleague who had dedicated 22 years of his life to helping others and protecting his local community.
"It was an incredibly difficult day for many in the service today, particularly Danny's colleagues at Cottenham Fire Station.
"But he would have been incredibly proud of them, as I am, for the part they played today, and for the support they, and others in our service, have given Danny's family, who are still very much in our thoughts."
