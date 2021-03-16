BBC News

M11 crash: Police amazed as driver avoids serious injury

Published
image captionPolice warned drivers to "take care" after the M11 crash by Girton, Cambridgeshire

Police officers have said they "don't know" how a driver only suffered minor injuries after a crash on a motorway.

Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit released a dramatic image of a heavily damaged van at Girton, Cambridgeshire, just after 12:00 GMT.

On Twitter officers said: "Minor injuries only. How we don't know."

Highways England said the northbound section of the road was closed after a "serious traffic collision between a heavy goods vehicle and a car."

Traffic was being diverted to junction 32 and back, it added, but the road has since reopened.

