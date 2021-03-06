Peterborough scrap metal blaze tackled by 25 firefighters
- Published
About 25 firefighters have tackled a large blaze at a scrap metal unit on an industrial estate.
It broke out at Fengate in Peterborough at about 20:10 GMT on Friday.
Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the unit and residents and businesses were advised to keep doors and windows closed.
No-one was injured and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause was accidental and it was put out by about 23:00.
Action from the scrap metal fire in Fengate #Peterborough last night. On-site machinery was used to help break the pile of material down to put the fire out and find hotspots. The cause was accidental. #teamwork pic.twitter.com/bSTCQpXk1c— Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) March 6, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.