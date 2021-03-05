Cambridge City FC stadium in Sawston 'could be open in 2022'
- Published
A non-league football club which has been homeless since 2013 is looking forward to welcoming spectators at its new ground in early 2022.
Work has started on the new 3,000-capacity stadium for Cambridge City FC in Sawston after its former city site was sold for housing.
It took four years of planning wrangles before the government gave the green light in 2018.
The club is now raising further funds to kit out the new interior spaces.
Construction of the stadium and two pitches on a former landfill site south of Cambridge began at the end of January.
Since then, contractors have been working to complete a link road and an ecological survey has begun on the land.
The survey was undertaken to "ensure that rare and protected species remain at favourable conservation status" and that mitigation and compensation measures are included, the club said.
A new fundraising drive was launched last month to "kit out the interior of our new home".
Communications director Chris Cox said they hoped to incorporate artwork and other items as "a nod to our history".
The club, which was formed in 1908 "has a lot of traditions and values that are important to us and the community," he said.
Since leaving its Milton Road ground the Isthmian League North Division club has shared a ground with St Ives Town and Histon football clubs, but it is hoped the new stadium will be completed early next year.
Speaking shortly after work began, first-team manager Robbie Nightingale said: "Walking the site... really gives you a feeling of excitement for the coming 12 months."