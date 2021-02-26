BBC News

St Ives murder investigation: Mother whose son is accused named

A woman whose son has been charged with her murder has been named by police.

Wieslawa Mierzejewska, 59, was found dead by police at a property in Norris Road, St Ives, Cambridgeshire at 07:30 GMT on Monday.

A post-mortem examination has been inconclusive and detectives were awaiting the results of further tests.

Ernest Grusza, 40, of Norris Road, has been charged with murder and is due for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on 26 March.

