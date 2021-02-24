St Ives murder investigation: Man charged over woman's death
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman.
Ernest Grusza, 40, of Norris Road, St Ives, Cambridgeshire, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court earlier.
The woman was found dead by police at a property in Norris Road at 07:30 GMT on Monday.
Mr Grusza has been remanded in custody and will appear virtually before Peterborough magistrates again on Thursday.
