HMP Peterborough: Covid outbreak confirmed at privately-run prison
- Published
A privately-run jail has confirmed it has found coronavirus cases in half of its 12 male wings.
HMP Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, which is controlled by Sodexo, said it was "managing an outbreak" with the help of Public Health England (PHE).
It said "a number of staff and prisoners" on six male wings had tested positive for Covid-19, which was "significantly driven by a mass testing exercise".
Last year an inmate died from Covid-19.
Sodexo said the "current situation is well controlled and under constant review", adding that the virus had not been detected in the separate women's jail.
Hygiene packs issued
The company said it was taking "appropriate precautions" to minimise the spread, including a "very restricted regime and mass testing".
"The safety and welfare of those living and working within the prison remains our priority," it added.
"Residents are being provided with hygiene packs where access to showers cannot currently be facilitated and welfare checks are being carried out.
The jail, which has a capacity of 868, said it would be continuing with its programme to vaccinate eligible inmates against the disease.
All social visits to the prison have been suspended since before Christmas due to coronavirus regulations in England.
According to the Ministry of Justice, there were 846 coronavirus cases in prisons in England and Wales in the week ending 15 February, compared to 1,005 the week before.
The latest figures for coronavirus in Cambridgeshire can be seen here.