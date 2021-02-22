Waterbeach A10 death: Road safety calls after baby killed by van
- Published
The father of a five-month-old baby who was killed after a van crashed into his pram on a pavement has called for "immediate" road safety measures in the area where he died.
Louis Thorold died after the collision on the A10 in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, on 22 January.
Chris Thorold has urged the county council to reduce the speed limit and install safety barriers.
A foundation set up in Louis's memory has raised £25,000 so far.
His mother Rachael Thorold, 36, was pushing the pram at about 15:30 GMT when the van left the road, having collided with a car.
She remains in hospital with a serious head injury.
Crowdfunding has raised more than £25,000, which Mr Thorold said would be distributed to the two air ambulance charities that helped his wife and baby, and to the road safety charity Brake.
He set up the Louis Thorold Foundation with the aim of reducing infant pedestrian deaths "through the promotion and advancement of road safety".
The Foundation called on the council to "act immediately" to improve safety measures at the junction of the A10 and Car Dyke Road.
"This junction has been the scene of numerous fatal road accidents over the last 20 years, including many pedestrians before Louis," Mr Thorold said.
He said he would like to see safety barriers on pavements, which he said "would have saved Louis's life", and a cut in the speed limit along the A10 between Milton and Waterbeach from 50mph (80km/h) to 40mph (64km/h).
He has also called for a pedestrian crossing between Waterbeach and Landbeach.
The BBC has asked the council to comment.
The drivers of the van and car involved in the accident had minor injuries.
No-one has been arrested, but police said the investigation was continuing.