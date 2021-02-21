Peterborough stabbing: Father-of-five Jason Cremin named as victim
A man who died after being stabbed in the stomach has been named by police as father-of-five Jason Cremin.
The 39-year-old, of Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, was wounded on Brudenell, Orton Goldhay, at about 04:40 GMT on Friday and died later in hospital.
Julian Davies, 18, of Meriton, Orton Goldhay, has been charged with Mr Cremin's murder and is due before the city's magistrates on Monday.
Paying tribute, Mr Cremin's family said he had been "very well loved".
In a statement, they said they were "utterly grief stricken".
"Jason was a family man and was very well loved amongst his friends," they said.
"He was also an only child and along with his parents, leaves behind his partner and five children."
