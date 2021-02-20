Cambridge moonflower: Wait over for 'UK's first' bloom
A rare Amazonian cactus that has attracted interest from around the world has started to bloom.
Cambridge University Botanic Garden, where it is growing, believe the moonflower Selenicereus wittii is the first to flower in the UK.
Thousands of people have viewed a webcam, which was trained on the plant about 11 days ago.
It was thought the plant would blossom at night, but a garden spokesperson said it appeared it was a "sun lover".
The plant normally only flowers at night, between sunset and sunrise, and the timing has been surprising, with a Facebook question-and-answer session hastily rescheduled.
"It has started opening during the day, just to keep us all on our toes," a spokesperson said.
Anticipation for the cactus to flower was high at it happens - just once - for 12 hours.