Peterborough murder inquiry: Police say man died following assault

Published
image captionCambridgeshire Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in hospital following an assault

A murder inquiry has begun after a man in his 30s died following an assault, police said.

Officers were called at 04:43 GMT to reports of violence in Brudenell in the Orton Goldhay area of Peterborough.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in a critical condition, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Cambridgeshire Police remained at the scene and the force appealed for more information.

