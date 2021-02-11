Louis Thorold: Five-month-old died from 'head injury' in Waterbeach crash
- Published
A five-month-old baby killed after a van mounted the pavement and crashed into his pram died from a traumatic head injury, an inquest heard.
Louis Thorold died after the van left the road, having collided with a car on the A10 in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire on 22 January.
Elizabeth Gray, assistant coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, opened his inquest at a brief hearing.
The inquest was adjourned until 26 April for a pre-inquest review.
Louis' mother Rachael Thorold, 36, who was pushing the pram, was taken to hospital after the crash.
The Renault Master van driver and the driver of the car, a grey Mazda 2, suffered slight injuries.
In a tribute to his son, Louis's father Chris Thorold said: "You were only with us for a short time, but you made us the happiest people in the world."
Mr Thorold, the finance director of Marshall Aerospace, added: "You are such a happy little boy and your joyful smile and laughter will never leave us."
At the end of the hearing, Ms Gray expressed her condolences to his family.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said no arrests had been made and that an investigation remained ongoing.