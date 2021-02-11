Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral elections: The candidates who say they will be standing
- Published
Voters will head to the polls to elect Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's mayor on 6 May.
The election will see people choose a mayor who will act as Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority leader, a position created in 2017.
The vote was originally meant to take place in May 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
These are the candidates who have said they intend to stand for mayor this year (listed alphabetically):
Nik Johnson, Labour
A children's doctor who has worked at Hinchingbrooke Hospital for 14 years and has been a district councillor for St Neots East on Huntingdonshire District Council since May 2018.
James Palmer, Conservatives
A former leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council and the first person to be elected as mayor for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
Aidan Van de Wayer, Liberal Democrats
The deputy leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council, responsible for transport and strategic planning.