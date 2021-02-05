Teddie Mitchell: Man jailed for killing baby 'in sudden temper'
- Published
A man who murdered his partner's 12-week-old son in "sudden temper and frustration" has been jailed for life.
Kane Mitchell, 31, killed Teddie Mitchell in the flat he shared with the boy's mother, Lucci Smith, 29, in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, in 2019.
Teddie's head was violently struck against a hard surface, a judge said, while sentencing Mitchell to a minimum 18-year term for murder.
At Cambridge Crown Court Smith was also sentenced for cruelty to a child.
The trial heard that while Mitchell was not Teddie's father, the pair raised him as if he was.
Mr Justice Knowles said that on 1 November 2019 Teddie was "fatally assaulted" by Mitchell while they were alone together, and died in hospital 10 days later.
The court heard Teddie suffered 17 rib fractures; fractures to his right collarbone; a fatal skull fracture; and brain, spinal and eye injuries.
The judge said the rib and collarbone fractures were caused by "grabbing Teddie and squeezing him", while the assault also included the "violent striking... of Teddie's head against a hard or unyielding surface".
The prosecution accepted there was a lack of premeditation.
The court was told there had been an earlier assault, in which Teddie suffered fractures.
Alongside murder, Mitchell was also found guilty of causing or allowing serious harm to a child.
The trial heard on 1 November Smith was urged to "call an ambulance immediately" at about 14:30 GMT but did not dial 999 for more than 30 minutes.
Mr Justice Knowles said a call to a GP surgery in which Teddie can be heard "revealed how seriously he was suffering".
But he added: "Her failure to obtain earlier medical help could not have saved Teddie. It could have spared him some pain and suffering."
Smith called Teddie a "perfect little baby" when giving evidence at her trial.
The court heard she had spent 131 days on remand and the judge said "there is remorse".
He told Smith he "need not add to the period of custody you have already undertaken" and gave her a two-year community order with a programme activity requirement.
After the trial, Cambridgeshire County Council confirmed the case was subject to a local child safeguarding practice review.