Huntingdon teacher fraud probe over school trip cash dropped
- Published
A teacher banned after requesting extra cash from parents for school trips will face no further police action.
In 2018, a misconduct panel heard David Malengela, 43, asked parents at a school in Huntingdon for additional "behaviour deposits" and for 20 euros as the children boarded the coach.
After his teaching ban, it emerged he was wanted by Cambridgeshire Police, who were carrying out a fraud probe.
A force spokesman has now confirmed the investigation has concluded.
Languages teacher Mr Malengela worked at St Peter's School and planned three residential trips for the 2017 summer term, a Teacher Regulation Agency professional conduct panel was told in September 2018.
It heard he wrote to parents to say the £390 cost of a trip to Paris had gone up, citing an "additional £20 refundable behaviour deposit for the Hotel Bon-Sejour".
This was "contrary to what is stated in the invoice and itinerary sent by the tour operator", the hearing was told.
Parents were also asked for an additional payment of 20 euros "to be paid to him personally as the children boarded the coach on departure".
At the time the fraud investigation was first reported, police said they wanted to trace Mr Malengela, but believed he was in Kuwait.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman has now said: "The investigation has concluded and no further action is to be taken."
