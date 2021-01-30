Warning after car gets stuck in flood water near Ely
Motorists have been warned not to attempt to drive through flood water after a car got stuck.
Emergency services were called to Bury Lane, Sutton, near Ely, at about 16:15 GMT on Friday.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the person inside managed to get out of the car on their own.
A spokesman for the fire service added the person received treatment by ambulance crews and no serious injuries were reported.
'Simple detour'
Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit posted a photo of the stuck car on social media and said it was "not acceptable".
It added nine emergency vehicles were required for "what could have been a simple detour".
The fire service said: "We would urge motorists to stay out of flood water and never drive through it. Not only can it damage the car but it can also cause serious injury.
"We will also not be able to recover a car that's stranded in flood water."