Man charged over triple fatal minibus crash in Cambridgeshire
- Published
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a minibus crash in which three people were fatally injured.
The crash happened on the B1040 Somersham Road, near Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, in November 2019.
Bogdan Ksiazek, 43, from Towcester, Northamptonshire, has also been charged with eight counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Mr Ksiazek, of Sycamore Close, is due to appear in court on Saturday.
The minibus was carrying a group of passengers from Bedford and Northamptonshire who had been on a visit to Ely Cathedral's Christmas fair.
The bus overturned in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf.
Margaret Henwood, 85, of Foxlease, Bedford, died at the scene and Barbara McGruer, 86, of Trent Road, Bedford, died two days later.
Richard Kenworthy, 72, from Kettering, died in hospital on 13 December 2019.
A total of 18 people, all aged between 60 and 80, were taken to hospital.
