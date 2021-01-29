Bernadette Walker: Father denies murdering daughter, 17
A father has denied murdering his teenage daughter who disappeared more than six months ago.
Bernadette Walker, 17, of Millfield, Peterborough, was reported missing by her parents on 21 July. Despite extensive police searches, she has not been found.
Scott Walker, 50, is accused of murdering her on 18 July.
He pleaded not guilty during a virtual hearing at St Albans Crown Court earlier.
Mr Walker and Bernadette's mother Sarah Walker, 38, are also charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice.
It is alleged that between July 18 and 12 September they sent messages from their daughter's phone, giving the impression she was alive.
It is also claimed that on 21 July they gave false information to police about Bernadette's disappearance.
Mr Walker has also denied these charges.
Mrs Walker has not yet been asked to enter pleas.
A trial date has been set for 21 June at Cambridge Crown Court.
