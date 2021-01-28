Cambridgeshire flooding: Alconbury hit or third time since Christmas
People in parts of Cambridgeshire have been hit by flooding for the third time since Christmas.
The Environment Agency has two flood warnings in place - meaning "immediate action is required" - to protect properties in the Alconbury area, Spaldwick, Ellington and Brampton.
Photographs show deep water covering parts of Alconbury Weston.
Residents living there were affected by heavy flooding at Christmas, and again earlier this month.
Further flooding warnings, and flood alerts - meaning "flooding is possible, be prepared", have been issued by the Environment Agency for several other areas in the River Great Ouse and River Nene catchment areas.
The Environment Agency has warned people to stay away from swollen rivers.
Officers are out and about checking flood defenses are in place where river levels are rising.— EnvAgencyAnglia (@EnvAgencyAnglia) January 28, 2021
The picture is of the River Kym at Stonely, where levels are rising steadily.
Make sure you avoid swollen rivers⚠️ #Cambridgeshire #River pic.twitter.com/obFXoKf131