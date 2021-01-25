Five-month-old baby killed in Waterbeach pram crash
A five-month-old baby was killed after a van mounted the pavement and crashed into his pram.
Louis Thorold died after the van left the road, having collided with a car on the A10 in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire at about 15:30 GMT on Friday.
His mother Rachael Thorold, 36, who was pushing the pram, is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
The Renault Master van driver and the driver of the car, a grey Mazda 2, suffered slight injuries.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing and no arrests had been made as yet.
The force has appealed for witnesses or dashcam footage.
Det Sgt Mark Dollard said: "This is an extremely tragic and sad incident and our deepest condolences go out to the family of Louis, who are being supported by a specially-trained officer.
"A thorough investigation will now be conducted by my team and I am seeking help from the public.
"While it is too early to say how the collision happened, I want to remind all road users of their responsibilities to drive with care."