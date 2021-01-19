Storm Christoph: Cambridgeshire residents warned to 'be prepared'
The Environment Agency has warned people in Cambridgeshire to "be prepared" for flooding as Storm Christoph is forecast to hit England.
There are two flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected - in the county, both on roads alongside the River Nene.
Less severe flood alerts were also issued, including on the River Great Ouse.
James Mason, team leader at the Environment Agency, said it was "really imperative that people take action".
He said residents should check the latest flood warnings ahead of Storm Christoph and make a note or download a checklist on what to do if they are issued with a flood warning.
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for rain in Yorkshire and the Humber, the North West, East Midlands and the east of England.
Parts of Cambridgeshire saw flooding last week, and just before Christmas.
The December flooding which affected the Great Ouse, particularly in Bedfordshire, is being investigated by the Environment Agency and local councils.
Mr Mason said there had been "a drier spell which has allowed the rivers to drop slightly in places", but heavy rain was expected on Wednesday evening into Thursday.
He said should the "reasonable worst case scenario" of 60mm of rain hit the county there would be "widespread disruption".
Highways England advised drivers to take extra care on motorways and major A roads, while the RAC breakdown service said motorists should only drive if absolutely necessary.
