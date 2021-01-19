BBC News

Storm Christoph: Cambridgeshire residents warned to 'be prepared'

Published
image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionA kite surfer took to a flooded field in Cambridgeshire ahead of Storm Christoph hitting the county

The Environment Agency has warned people in Cambridgeshire to "be prepared" for flooding as Storm Christoph is forecast to hit England.

There are two flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected - in the county, both on roads alongside the River Nene.

Less severe flood alerts were also issued, including on the River Great Ouse.

James Mason, team leader at the Environment Agency, said it was "really imperative that people take action".

He said residents should check the latest flood warnings ahead of Storm Christoph and make a note or download a checklist on what to do if they are issued with a flood warning.

image captionMeasurements take at Sutton Gault to the west of Ely showed the River Great Ouse approaching its highest recorded level

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for rain in Yorkshire and the Humber, the North West, East Midlands and the east of England.

Parts of Cambridgeshire saw flooding last week, and just before Christmas.

The December flooding which affected the Great Ouse, particularly in Bedfordshire, is being investigated by the Environment Agency and local councils.

image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionThe Environment Agency said much of the land which could be hit by heavy rain was already saturated

Mr Mason said there had been "a drier spell which has allowed the rivers to drop slightly in places", but heavy rain was expected on Wednesday evening into Thursday.

He said should the "reasonable worst case scenario" of 60mm of rain hit the county there would be "widespread disruption".

Highways England advised drivers to take extra care on motorways and major A roads, while the RAC breakdown service said motorists should only drive if absolutely necessary.

image copyrightMet Office
image captionA yellow warning for rain is in place for Wednesday for most of England but a more serious amber warning has been issued for some parts including Cambridgeshire

