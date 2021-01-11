A1(M): Driver caught at 130mph in fog with children in car
- Published
A motorist caught speeding at 130mph (209km/h) in "very thick fog" with young children in the car told officers he thought it was fine because he was "a good driver".
The BMW was pulled over on the A1(M) near Sawtry in Cambridgeshire at about 14:30 GMT on Saturday.
"When stopped he said he didn't think it was that bad because he's a 'good driver'," officers said.
He will appear before magistrates at a later date, they added.
Officers from the road policing unit posted a photograph of the car and wrote on social media: "This vehicle passed us at speed and thought it was acceptable to travel at 130mph in the fog with his young children in the car."
They posted another picture of the weather conditions to illustrate the extent of the fog and reduced visibility on the motorway at the time.
"Speeding is one of the fatal four causes of collisions on our roads and this outcome could have been a lot worse," they added.
The driver, from Peterborough, was issued with a Traffic Offence Report at the roadside and is expected to be called to court in the future.