Cambridgeshire paramedic Andrew Wheeler guilty of sex attacks
- Published
A paramedic has been found guilty of raping two women and a sexually assaulting a girl.
Andrew Wheeler, 46, from Warboys, Cambridgeshire, had denied 18 sexual offences against five victims between 2002 and 2018.
But he was found guilty of charges including raping two women and sexual assault on a child aged under 13.
Prosecutor Noel Casey described him as a "callous sexual abuser who thought he was untouchable".
"He abused the privilege and trust that wearing an NHS uniform brings," he said.
Wheeler has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 12 February at Peterborough Crown Court.
Det Ch Supt Martin Brunning called Wheeler "a predatory individual whose offending has spanned nearly a decade".
"It is feasible that over the significant span of time in which Wheeler was offending, there may be other victims who have not come forward," he said.
The offences took place when Wheeler was working for the East of England Ambulance Service.
Police believe his decision to become a paramedic "was influenced by the access it would give him to potentially vulnerable members of the public and this breach of trust makes his appalling offences all the more deplorable".
Wheeler was convicted of the rape and sexual assault of one woman. He was also found guilty of raping a second woman and assaulting her by penetration.
Jurors convicted him of sexually assaulting a child aged under 13 but cleared him of sexual activity with a female patient in her home.
Wheeler faced 11 further charges of rape against a woman. Jurors cleared him of seven charges and could not reach verdicts on the other four.
The Crown Prosecution Service said it had decided against seeking a retrial on the counts where jurors could not reach a verdict.