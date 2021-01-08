Peterborough murder: Two charged over Nicholas Bonner death
Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who died after police responded to reports of violence.
Cambridgeshire Police was called to Southfields Drive in Stanground, Peterborough, at 16:30 GMT on Thursday.
Nicholas Bonner, 30, of Park Road, Peterborough, died at the scene.
Tyler Smith, 23, of Sandpiper Drive, Peterborough, and Kristopher White, 35, of Myrtle House Caravan Park, Peterborough, have been charged with his murder.
They are due to appear in court later.
A third man, aged 18, from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday evening and is being questioned by police.
Officers said no-one else was injured in Tuesday's incident.