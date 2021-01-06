Peterborough death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of another man in Peterborough.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to reports of violence in Southfields Drive, Stanground, at 16:30 GMT on Tuesday, where a man in his 30s died at the scene.
The force said no-one else was injured and it was believed to be an "isolated incident".
It has called for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Rob Hall said: "Our thoughts go out to this man's family and loved ones at this difficult time.
"I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area while our investigation continues."
