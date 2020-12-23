BBC News

Covid-19 tier 4: Cambridgeshire moves to tougher restrictions

image copyrightReuters
image captionThe Covid-19 infection rate has risen by 100% week-on-week to 195.5 cases per 100,000 population up to 18 December

All of Cambridgeshire is to move into the highest tier of England's Covid restrictions, joining Peterborough which is already in tier four.

The areas currently in tier two will move to tier four - stay at home alert - from 00:01 GMT on 26 December, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced.

In tier four people cannot travel in or out of the area and all non-essential retail must close.

Mr Hancock said the changes were "necessary to control the virus".

Covid-19 case rates in Cambridgeshire. by council district. .
image copyrightGeograph/Michael Garlick
image captionSouth Cambridgeshire which includes the villages of Wimpole, Duxford and Bassingbourn recorded a coronavirus infection rate of 223.1 cases per 100,000 of the population, up from 98.7 the week before
Covid-19 deaths in Cambridgeshire. by council area. Figures are for people who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test. Data measured from 29 February to 16 December 2020.

Cambridgeshire County Council said case numbers had nearly doubled in the most recent week, with the most rapid increases in South Cambridgeshire, Huntingdonshire and Cambridge - which could be due to a new variant of the virus.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire, said: "It is more essential than ever that people stay home and reduce their contact with anyone that they don't live with so they don't come into contact with this new, and much easier to catch, variety of Covid-19."

image copyrightReuters
image captionOnly essential shops are able to open in tier four areas

Tier four restrictions mean people cannot mix indoors with anyone not from their household and social mixing will be cut to meeting one person in an open public space.

A stay-at-home order will be issued to residents, with those travelling for work or education exempt.

Pubs and restaurants, except for takeaways, indoor entertainment venues and all non-essential retail will have to close, along with hairdressers, nail bars, indoor gyms and leisure facilities.

The decision follows information about the new variant of coronavirus, which has been identified and is known as VUI.

The restrictions will be reviewed on 30 December.

