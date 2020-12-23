Covid-19 tier 4: Cambridgeshire moves to tougher restrictions
- Published
All of Cambridgeshire is to move into the highest tier of England's Covid restrictions, joining Peterborough which is already in tier four.
The areas currently in tier two will move to tier four - stay at home alert - from 00:01 GMT on 26 December, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced.
In tier four people cannot travel in or out of the area and all non-essential retail must close.
Mr Hancock said the changes were "necessary to control the virus".
Cambridgeshire County Council said case numbers had nearly doubled in the most recent week, with the most rapid increases in South Cambridgeshire, Huntingdonshire and Cambridge - which could be due to a new variant of the virus.
Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire, said: "It is more essential than ever that people stay home and reduce their contact with anyone that they don't live with so they don't come into contact with this new, and much easier to catch, variety of Covid-19."
Tier four restrictions mean people cannot mix indoors with anyone not from their household and social mixing will be cut to meeting one person in an open public space.
A stay-at-home order will be issued to residents, with those travelling for work or education exempt.
Pubs and restaurants, except for takeaways, indoor entertainment venues and all non-essential retail will have to close, along with hairdressers, nail bars, indoor gyms and leisure facilities.
The decision follows information about the new variant of coronavirus, which has been identified and is known as VUI.
The restrictions will be reviewed on 30 December.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk