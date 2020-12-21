Covid-19: Chef moves two miles to escape tier 4
A restaurateur has moved less than two miles out of tier four to allow him to take Christmas bookings.
John McGuinn runs the Dog in a Doublet on the outskirts of Peterborough, which was put into the highest coronavirus restrictions on Saturday.
He has moved his operations one-and-a-half miles (2.5 km) to the Ivy Leaf Club in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, in tier two - high alert.
Mr McGuinn said the restaurant was only in tier four "by 10 metres".
The restaurant owner has refunded more than 300 customers he had scheduled for the festive period and is instead taking bookings for the new venue from those within tier two.
He said he had spoken to both the police and local councils to confirm the move is within the law, as first reported in the Cambs Times.
In tier four people cannot form Christmas bubbles and all non-essential shops must close, along with hair salons and leisure centres.
Pubs and restaurants can only operate as a takeaway, and people cannot leave tier four areas, except for specific reasons including work.
Mr McGuinn said his current restaurant would be "totally closed" and all staff and catering supplies moved to the new location.
He explained most of his customers come from nearby Whittlesey and the surrounding areas in tier two and there was "no-one near for miles that are tier four".
The chef said he would "put everything into place to only have people from tier two" and, as well as NHS Test and Trace, would check drivers licences or utility bills to make sure customers have not come from a tier four area.
