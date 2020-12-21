Tilbrook murder inquiry: Cambridgeshire Police investigate deaths of two men
- Published
The death of a man who had head injuries was being treated as murder by police who were also investigating the death of a second man at the scene.
James Hunter, 62, was found injured in Covington Road, Tilbrook, Cambridgeshire, on Tuesday.
He died three days later at Addenbrooke's Hospital and police were treating it as "suspicious".
The death of the other man, who was in his 50s, was not being treated as suspicious.
Cambridgeshire Police were contacted at about 11:40 GMT on Tuesday following reports Mr Hunter, who lived in the village which is near Kimbolton, and the second man had been seriously injured.
Officers described it as an "isolated" incident.
A post-mortem examination carried out on Mr Hunter on Saturday concluded he died as a result of traumatic head injuries.
Investigators appealed for information.