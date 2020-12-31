A Cambridge Diary: Martin Bond photos reveal city's 'secret beauty'
By Alex Pope
BBC News Online
- Published
A photographer who has taken an image of a city and published it every day for a decade said each one revealed the "secret beauty" of the place.
A Cambridge Diary, which features thousands of photographs, is all about "catching the moment" said Martin Bond, its creator.
Bond wanted his online photo diary to highlight the "normal side" of the city that is well-known for its grandeur and university. Cambridge is where he was born and still lives and works.
Capturing an image during the first coronavirus lockdown in March, he said: "For the first time in my life I saw the true beauty. There was no distraction. The streets were empty - I was forced to look up and around."
Bond took the first of his images by accident when, while trying out camera lenses in a shop in March 2010, he caught the moment a decorator dropped paint on to his sandwiches.
"From there I realised, because I was brought up in Cambridge, the colleges weren't of much interest to me. I was immune to the beauty of them as I was so used to them, I was more interested in what was going on in the city," he said.
"Nobody was taking notice or recording the lives of the everyday person, of which I was one, so I took up the mantle."
The portrait, rather than landscape, shape of his images has always been his go-to for the diary.
"Because the project started with an intention to photograph people, I thought portrait shape would be better because humans are portrait-shaped, not landscape," he said.
"I was always shooting with the camera level [landscape] and wanted to train myself to turn it 90 degrees more often."
Being out in all weathers, he said the diary project had also been good for his sense of well-being.
"When you hold a camera to your eye you focus on a square of life, you are framing lives," he said.
"The difference for me between a good day or a bad is whether I've got a good picture or not."
All photos are copyright of Martin Bond