Wisbech burnt body: Men jailed for killing Mindaugas Arlauskas
- Published
Two men have been jailed for killing a man whose brutally beaten body was wheeled on his own bicycle to an industrial estate and set alight.
Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28, was found by a passer-by in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire on 9 May.
Donatas Umbrasas, 27, of Wisbech, pleaded guilty to murder in June and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to a minimum term of 15 years.
Tomas Lazdauskas, 24, also of Wisbech, was given 10 years for manslaughter.
Judge David Farrell QC said: "Minda was brutally beaten to death with a combination of punches, kicks, possibly stamping, but certainly the use of a metal bar, a garden chair and a children's toy.
"It was a prolonged and persistent attack using serious violence."
Addressing the two men, he said: "The two of you, working together, wheeled the body away on his own bicycle and then dumped it in the street.
"You, Umbrasas, set fire to it to destroy evidence of what had happened."
The court heard the case stemmed from the "complicated" love life of Lazdauskas, who wanted to divorce his wife and begin a relationship with a woman that the victim also had feelings for.
Lazdauskas also "encouraged" the victim to "become friendly" with his wife, possibly to give him grounds for divorce.
On the day of the killing, Lazdauskas told his wife he would invite Mr Arlauskas to their house in Milner Road, where he was drinking excessively with Umbrasas, "to hit him a little bit".
Umbrasas, of Albany Road, then attacked Mr Arlauskas in the back garden, leaving him dying or dead before the pair hatched a plan to get rid of the body.
The court heard Umbrasas - a Lithuanian national, like his victim - was a hard-working factory worker who lived with his mother and had no previous convictions.
It "beggared belief" why he acted the way he did, the court was told.
Lazdauskas had come to the UK for a job as a a field worker in February and had one conviction for dishonesty in Lithuania.
He admitted manslaughter and was acquitted of murder by a jury in November.
He was told he must serve two-thirds of his sentence before being released on licence.
