Covid-19: King's College carols will not be broadcast live
- Published
The world-famous King's College carol service will not be broadcast live, for the first time since 1930, due to coronavirus precautions.
The Christmas performance - A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols - is usually performed in front of a congregation and broadcast live to millions.
It is only the second time since it was first broadcast in 1928 that it will not go out live on the radio.
A recording of the service will still be aired on Christmas Eve.
The performance has already been recorded and will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and the World Service at 15:00 GMT on 24 December, as normal.
This year the public have already been barred from the hallowed cloisters of the gothic Cambridge chapel.
Rev Dr Stephen Cherry, Dean of King's College, said: "Sad though we are not to be together in the chapel for the service on Christmas Eve, we are delighted that we will be able to share our Festival Of Nine Lessons And Carols this year."
He said recording the service was "the responsible, safer and more prudent option", given the pandemic.
Tim Pemberton, head of religion for BBC Radio, said: "We understand and support the college's decision and are delighted that audiences will still be able to hear the Nine Lessons And Carols from King's College that they have come to expect on Christmas Eve on BBC Radio 4."
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols was introduced in 1918 to "bring a more imaginative approach to worship" and always opens with the carol Once In Royal David's City.
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 4 and the BBC World Service on 24 December and will be repeated at 14:00 on BBC Radio 3 on Christmas Day.
