St Neots rallies to help after children's house fire deaths
More than £15,000 has been raised in online appeals for a family whose two children died in a house fire.
A three-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl died at the scene of the blaze in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday.
Their 35-year-old mother suffered life-changing injuries from jumping from a second-floor window, while her partner, a 46-year-old man, had minor injuries.
St Neots mayor Stephen Ferguson said it was the saddest day he could remember in the town.
"During times like this I think the whole community wants to come together and do something - it's part of the grieving process," he added.
"There are lots of generous acts going on, and the community support group has had lots of offers of food, clothes and money."
About 40 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze at the home in Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury.
An investigation concluded there were no suspicious circumstances and the most probable cause was an electrical fault in a first-floor bedroom, Cambridgeshire Police said.
Mother-of-three Simona Bagnato Ogbeni, from Eynesbury, set up one of three fundraising pages. It has raised more than £7,000.
"Everyone is really sad, but has joined together to help this family. It is amazing what the community has done and is doing," she said.
Speaking on Friday, Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland said crews "fought tirelessly" to get the fire under control and locate the children, who they had been told were still in the house.
"It's one of the toughest incidents you can attend as a firefighter and we're looking after the crews who were there," he said.
"But all of our thoughts are very much with the family and the local community and we'll be in the area over the coming days providing support to residents."